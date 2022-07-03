Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of T opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

