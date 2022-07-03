Zhang Financial LLC Invests $220,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

