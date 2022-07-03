Zhang Financial LLC Invests $256,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.29. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

