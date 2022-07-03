Zhang Financial LLC Invests $94,000 in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.45 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

