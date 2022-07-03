Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,032 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,696,000 after purchasing an additional 893,214 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

