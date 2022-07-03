Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 3,756 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

NYSE USB opened at $46.59 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

