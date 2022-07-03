Zhang Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $78.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

