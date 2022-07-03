Zhang Financial LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $48.47 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

