ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in June

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 292,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZK International Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of ZK International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

