Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $461.31 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

