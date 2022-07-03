Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 17,687 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $101,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.95. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

