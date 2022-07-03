Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 138,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

