Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after acquiring an additional 256,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,617,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $394.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $386.51 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

