Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $17.05 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

