Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 264,143 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

DB stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

