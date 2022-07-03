Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 17,078 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

