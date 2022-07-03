Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,940 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $20,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

NYSE ARE opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $185.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 169.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

