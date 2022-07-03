Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 561 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

FDX opened at $223.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

