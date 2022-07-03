Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,494 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $19,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 102.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $2.7872 dividend. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.09%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.