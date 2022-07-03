Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,103 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,164 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

