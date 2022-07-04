107,054 Shares in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 309,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 76,071 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 10.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 256,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enel Américas by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Enel Américas by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, and Peru. As of December 31, 2021, it had 15,926 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 26.2 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas SA and changed its name to Enel Américas SA in December 2016.

