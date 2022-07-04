112,206 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Bought by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after buying an additional 15,231,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after buying an additional 5,127,455 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,478,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70.

