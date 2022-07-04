12,854 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $63.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

