1,500 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

