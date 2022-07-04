1,606 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $153.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

