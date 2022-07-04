17,398 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000.

NYSEARCA:NOCT opened at $35.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

