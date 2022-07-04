180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 112,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36,026 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $151.94 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

