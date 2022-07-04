180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.60 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.