180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.26 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.