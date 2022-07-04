180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $477.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.12. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

