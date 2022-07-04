180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

MDT stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

