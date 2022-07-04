180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,272 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 75,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 222,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 210,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.8% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,934,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after purchasing an additional 939,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

