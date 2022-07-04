180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 586 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM opened at $168.20 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.14. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,180,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.