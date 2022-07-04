180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Shares of NOC opened at $486.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

