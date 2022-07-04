180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $190.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.42 and its 200-day moving average is $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

