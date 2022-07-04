180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 739 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $76.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

