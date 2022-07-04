1,943 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RH by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in RH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $220.70 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

