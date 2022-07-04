2,000 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of AZAJ opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $28.37.

