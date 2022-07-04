23,978 Shares in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Acquired by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after buying an additional 1,220,798 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 308,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $12.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.28. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

About LSB Industries (Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

