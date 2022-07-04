26,096 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2,543.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 791,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

CII stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.