26,463 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

