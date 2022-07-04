271,900 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PG&E by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in PG&E by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

