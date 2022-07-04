27,374 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Bought by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. PJT Partners accounts for about 1.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management owned about 0.11% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT opened at $69.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

