300 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 85,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 82,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.