3,015 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 35.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Generac by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.14.

Generac stock opened at $217.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

