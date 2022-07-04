308 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TransUnion by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $81.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

