3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $128.49 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $126.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

