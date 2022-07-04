5,000 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after buying an additional 417,198 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $48,728,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 57,784 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
