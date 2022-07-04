5,000 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after buying an additional 417,198 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $48,728,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 57,784 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.71 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.