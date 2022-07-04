6,122 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

