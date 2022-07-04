6,463 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.62 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.